1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in July

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.