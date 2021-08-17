$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report sales of $19.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.26 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $15.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $86.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

