18,126 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

