155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Roth Capital downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.44 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.