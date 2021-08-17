1,500 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $214.74. 6,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,767. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

