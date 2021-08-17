$126.66 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post sales of $126.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $519.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

PECO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 3,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,189. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

