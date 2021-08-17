$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $112.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $423.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

