10,500 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

