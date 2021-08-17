1,023,021 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,023,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,941,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 744,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.