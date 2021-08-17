$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,691 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.