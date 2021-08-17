-$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($1.83). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.29.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

