$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 391,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

