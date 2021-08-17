-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,450 shares of company stock worth $523,109. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

