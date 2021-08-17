0xcert (ZXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,643.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $876,763.14 and approximately $95,643.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00919052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00049688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

