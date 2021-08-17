0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $226,492.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

