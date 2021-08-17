$0.97 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,775. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $954.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.