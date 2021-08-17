$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

