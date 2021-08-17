$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.18. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.19 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

