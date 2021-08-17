$0.08 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGames by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $912.61 million and a PE ratio of 108.00. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

