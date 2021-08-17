$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

LUNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a PE ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

