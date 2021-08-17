-$0.05 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

