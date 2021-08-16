Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ZURVY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

