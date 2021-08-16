Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $88.58 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. 518,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

