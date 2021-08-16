Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $55.77 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 470,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

