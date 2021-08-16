Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $112.33 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Generac makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Generac were worth $112,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $410.09. 17,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

