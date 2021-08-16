zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective from research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 42.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €256.22 ($301.44).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €392.60 ($461.88) on Monday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €271.83.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

