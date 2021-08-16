Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $269.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,021.77 or 0.02211240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $989,844.11 and approximately $269.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

