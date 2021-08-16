Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ second-quarter earnings miss estimates while its revenues improve year over year. It continues to benefit from the two-platform business model and a rising backlog in the construction segment. Its investments and acquisitions will further strengthen its infrastructure, improve the reliability of services and expand its operations, thus helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. On the back of these investments, it expects its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added concerns.”

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

