Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Buy

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. 21,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,559 shares of company stock worth $9,699,850. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $10,179,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.