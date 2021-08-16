Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SHYF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

