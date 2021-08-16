Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Galecto has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

