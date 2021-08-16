Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $18,003,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $18,436,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.