Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,815. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

