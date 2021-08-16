Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $54.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $52.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $167.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $168.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.