Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Cutera also posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,962. Cutera has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

