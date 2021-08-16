Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.60 million to $44.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $137.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $151.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.