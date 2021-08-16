Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $18,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 8,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,092. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

