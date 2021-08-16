Zacks: Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

GMBL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 1,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

