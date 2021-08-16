Zacks: Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 11,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,290. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

