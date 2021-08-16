Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

