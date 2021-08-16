Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. 802,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,884. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.