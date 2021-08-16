Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 115,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,956. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $759.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 122,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.