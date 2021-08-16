Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 155,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,235. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
