Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 155,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,235. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

