XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 216.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

