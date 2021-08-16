Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

