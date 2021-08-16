Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.21 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

Several analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

