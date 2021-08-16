WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Critical Comparison

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both finance and insurance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A FS KKR Capital 2 3 2 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential downside of 16.09%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital 212.44% 8.39% 3.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 4.47 -$405.00 million $2.75 8.40

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FS KKR Capital.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

