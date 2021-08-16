Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 704 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for about 2.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 40.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.70. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,020. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.