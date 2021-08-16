WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WH Group stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25.
WH Group Company Profile
