West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $438.93

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $438.93 and last traded at $435.95, with a volume of 907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

